Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.79. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 8,645,218 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $523.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 430.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 980,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 134,991 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 425,374 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

