Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 296.66 ($4.05) and traded as high as GBX 335.85 ($4.58). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 332.35 ($4.54), with a volume of 44,115,836 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BARC. Citigroup upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 350 ($4.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 410 ($5.60) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

The company has a market cap of £47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.66.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 13 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross purchased 27,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £90,947.48 ($124,160.38). Also, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan purchased 44,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £145,272.12 ($198,323.71). 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

