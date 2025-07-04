Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,566 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,724 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 250,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 192,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Barclays by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $18.25 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

