Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 699,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 713,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 183,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 490,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

