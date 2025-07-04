Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 459.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.3%

ALK opened at $51.01 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

