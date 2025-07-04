Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,030,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.25.

BIO stock opened at $251.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.70. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 85.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

