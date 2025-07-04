BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.15.

Oracle stock opened at $237.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

