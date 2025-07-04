BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Loop Capital

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Get BrightView alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BV

BrightView Stock Up 3.6%

BrightView stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -784.11 and a beta of 1.27.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BrightView

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $167,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,533,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,076,971.20. The trade was a 35.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 832.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BrightView by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 58.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 933.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.