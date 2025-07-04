Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Trading 2.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $64.18. 5,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 8,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Wealth Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,240,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,246,000 after acquiring an additional 772,648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 8,323.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 309,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 306,050 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

