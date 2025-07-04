BSW Wealth Partners Sells 4,419 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

