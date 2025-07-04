C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,883 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.33%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.