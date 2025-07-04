Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.05 and traded as high as C$10.60. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$10.53, with a volume of 98,247 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 1.0%

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is -142.45%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

