Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

