CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after buying an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,978,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,564,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,084,000 after buying an additional 119,666 shares during the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

