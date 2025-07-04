CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Shares of KMX opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

