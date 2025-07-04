Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,329 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $100,845,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $30.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carnival in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.