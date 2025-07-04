Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CERT. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Certara has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -566.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Certara by 17.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 299,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,094,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 922,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

