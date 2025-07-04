CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CF opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

