Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.26 and traded as high as C$11.10. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$11.05, with a volume of 67,625 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery bought 60,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$556,817.94. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

