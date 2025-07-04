Clarus Group Inc. Sells 2,860 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarus Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.5% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,088,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The stock has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.