Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.21 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.