Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8,947.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 51,972 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $30.37 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 99.08%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $202,122.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,547.96. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

