Colonial River Investments LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colonial River Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $154,716,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.08.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.