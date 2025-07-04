Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,505 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.24% of Commercial Metals worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 84,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Commercial Metals Company has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.