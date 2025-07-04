Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.2% in the first quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $52.41 on Friday. Commercial Metals Company has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.26%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

