Comparing COREwafer Industries (OTCMKTS:AHIX) & Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

COREwafer Industries (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) and Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COREwafer Industries and Fortive”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COREwafer Industries $140,000.00 220.75 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Fortive $6.23 billion 2.89 $832.90 million $2.28 23.25

Profitability

Fortive has higher revenue and earnings than COREwafer Industries.

This table compares COREwafer Industries and Fortive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COREwafer Industries -255.83% N/A N/A Fortive 12.90% 13.19% 7.95%

Volatility and Risk

COREwafer Industries has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortive has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Fortive shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of COREwafer Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fortive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for COREwafer Industries and Fortive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COREwafer Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fortive 0 7 8 0 2.53

Fortive has a consensus price target of $77.08, suggesting a potential upside of 45.40%. Given Fortive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortive is more favorable than COREwafer Industries.

Summary

Fortive beats COREwafer Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COREwafer Industries

(Get Free Report)

Aluf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device. Its product lines include Predictive, Demonstrated, and Quantitative (PDQ) – Wafer Level Reliability (WLR), a wafer level reliability test software package; the ASUR SDR software suite that provides an environment in which users can test semiconductor wafers by using the JEDEC compliant PDQ-WLR algorithm library; and ASUR PDR, which provides an immediate view of stresses and device behaviors through the use of its real-time plotting tool. The company also provides shipping and coordination services for retail and wholesale, electronics, and manufacturing companies worldwide; and operates cloud based tracking and e-logistics. In addition, it manufactures and processes CBD distillate, a THC-free, purified form of CBD. The company was formerly known as COREwafer Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Aluf Holdings, Inc. in August 2015. Aluf Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries. This segment markets its products and services under the ACCRUENT, FLUKE, GORDIAN, INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC, INTELEX, PRUFTECHNIK, and SERVICECHANNEL brands. The Precision Technologies segment offers electrical test and measurement, sensing and material technologies for industrial, power and energy, automotive, medical equipment, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, semiconductor, and other general industries under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, SETRA, HENGSTLER-DYNAPAR, QUALITROL, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC, KEITHLEY, and TEKTRONIX brand names. The Advanced Healthcare Solutions segment provides critical workflow solutions comprising instrument sterilization, instrument tracking, design and manufacture of cell therapy equipment, biomedical test tools, radiation detection and safety monitoring, and end-to-end clinical productivity software and solutions under the ASP, CENSIS, CENSITRAC, EVOTECH, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, INVETECH, LANDAUER, PROVATION, RAYSAFE, and STERRAD brands. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

