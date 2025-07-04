Comparing Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) and urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Free Report) and urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of urban-gro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Indoor Harvest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of urban-gro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Indoor Harvest alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Indoor Harvest and urban-gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indoor Harvest N/A N/A N/A urban-gro N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Indoor Harvest has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its share price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, urban-gro has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Indoor Harvest and urban-gro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 0.00 urban-gro 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indoor Harvest and urban-gro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -$3.26 million N/A N/A urban-gro $71.54 million 0.06 -$25.44 million ($1.12) -0.28

Indoor Harvest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than urban-gro.

Summary

urban-gro beats Indoor Harvest on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indoor Harvest

(Get Free Report)

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on operating an integrated consolidation platform for hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, and other plant-based companies. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About urban-gro

(Get Free Report)

urban-gro, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services. It also offers facility and equipment commissioning services; gro-care crop and asset protection services, including training services, equipment maintenance services, asset protection program, and an interactive online operating support system for gro-care and client document delivery and project management; and property condition assessment services. In addition, the company provides integrated equipment systems solutions, such as design, source, and integration of complex environmental equipment systems comprising heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions, as well as environmental control, fertigation, irrigation distribution, water treatment, and wastewater reclamation systems; and commercial horticulture lighting solutions, rolling and automated container benching systems, specialty fans, microbial mitigation, and odor reduction systems. Further, it offers value-Added Reselling (VAR) of cultivation equipment systems; and strategic vendor relationships with premier manufacturers. It primarily markets and sells its solutions to clients in the CEA that includes operators and facilitators in the cannabis and produce markets; and commercial sectors comprising food and beverage consumer packaged goods companies, healthcare, higher education, and hospitality. urban-gro, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.