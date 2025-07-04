Comparing nVent Electric (NVT) & Its Competitors

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare nVent Electric to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares nVent Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric 18.22% 13.54% 6.84% nVent Electric Competitors 3.57% -15.55% 1.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares nVent Electric and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric $3.01 billion $331.80 million 21.13 nVent Electric Competitors $2.48 billion $167.53 million 35.70

Institutional & Insider Ownership

nVent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. nVent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

90.1% of nVent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of nVent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for nVent Electric and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric 0 0 6 1 3.14 nVent Electric Competitors 82 1247 1570 107 2.57

nVent Electric presently has a consensus price target of $70.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.44%. As a group, “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies have a potential upside of 2.49%. Given nVent Electric’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe nVent Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

nVent Electric has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nVent Electric’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

nVent Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. nVent Electric pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 42.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. nVent Electric has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

nVent Electric beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About nVent Electric



nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect electronics and data in mission critical applications, including data solutions. This segment also offers digital and automation solutions, system integrations, and global services. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides solutions that connect and protect power and data infrastructure. This segment also offers power connections, fastening solutions, cable management solutions, grounding and bonding systems, and tools and test instruments. The Thermal Management segment offers heat management solutions that protect people and assets. This segment includes heat tracing for freeze protection and process temperature maintenance and control; pipe freeze protection, surface deicing, hot water temperature maintenance, floor heating, fire-rated wiring, and leak detection; and heat trace systems, connected controls, remote monitoring, and annual service programs. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, contractors, and original equipment manufacturers under the CADDY, ERICO, GARDNER BENDER, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brand names. Its products are used for various applications, such as industrial, commercial and residential, infrastructure, and energy. nVent Electric plc was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

