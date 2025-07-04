Comparing Solarmax Technology (SMXT) & Its Rivals

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solarmax Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solarmax Technology -70.34% N/A -22.23% Solarmax Technology Competitors -2,299.32% -379.52% -19.15%

Volatility and Risk

Solarmax Technology has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solarmax Technology’s competitors have a beta of 6.75, indicating that their average share price is 575% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solarmax Technology $22.99 million -$34.96 million -2.97 Solarmax Technology Competitors $1.32 billion -$161.22 million 2.96

This table compares Solarmax Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Solarmax Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Solarmax Technology. Solarmax Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Solarmax Technology competitors beat Solarmax Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Solarmax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

