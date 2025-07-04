Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 173.60 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 196.29 ($2.68). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 196.29 ($2.68), with a volume of 177,209 shares changing hands.

Concurrent Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of £169.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.60.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The technology company reported GBX 5.49 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Concurrent Technologies had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concurrent Technologies Plc will post 6.1015119 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

