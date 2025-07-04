Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after buying an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

