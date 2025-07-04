Convergence Financial LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Convergence Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.91 and a 200 day moving average of $254.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

