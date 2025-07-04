Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,368.54. This represents a 78.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,901,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458,477.10. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,233 shares of company stock worth $17,014,551. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $72.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.