Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $30.15 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

