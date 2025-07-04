Critical Survey: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) versus Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutanix and Unisys”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $2.15 billion 9.58 -$124.78 million N/A N/A Unisys $2.01 billion 0.16 -$193.40 million ($1.07) -4.23

Profitability

Nutanix has higher revenue and earnings than Unisys.

This table compares Nutanix and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix 0.97% -21.32% 6.00% Unisys -3.76% -11.93% 1.40%

Volatility and Risk

Nutanix has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nutanix and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 2 12 1 2.93 Unisys 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nutanix presently has a consensus price target of $90.71, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Unisys has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.49%. Given Unisys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Nutanix.

Summary

Nutanix beats Unisys on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

