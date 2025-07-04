Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $136.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average is $128.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.94 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

