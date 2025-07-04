DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 31,346.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,328,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,382 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $65,255,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $58,397,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $7,944,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,155,130 shares in the company, valued at $157,188,567.90. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,524.36. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

