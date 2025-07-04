Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.30. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 274,933 shares.

Eastern Platinum Stock Down 14.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$37.01 million, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

