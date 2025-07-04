EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.11. EMCORE shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 120,529 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

