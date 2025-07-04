Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after buying an additional 26,312,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,559 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

