Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.21. Envela shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 9,620 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Envela from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Envela Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Envela by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Envela by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the 4th quarter valued at $8,205,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Envela by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Envela by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.
About Envela
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
