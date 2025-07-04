Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.21. Envela shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 9,620 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Envela from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Envela alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Envela

Envela Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $158.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Envela by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Envela by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the 4th quarter valued at $8,205,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Envela by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Envela by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.