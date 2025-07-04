Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 377,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EPRT opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,406.40. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

