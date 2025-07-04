Euronext (OTC:ERNXY) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Euronext NV (OTC:ERNXY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.55. Approximately 1,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Euronext Trading Up 0.8%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

