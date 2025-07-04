Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,707 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Exelixis worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $17,046,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,637.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

EXEL stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

In other Exelixis news, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $201,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,096.30. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,309,124.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 465,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,161,419.71. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

