F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 275.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.32, for a total transaction of $382,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,100 shares in the company, valued at $31,521,672. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total transaction of $364,669.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,408,594. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.56.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $300.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.92. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.55 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

