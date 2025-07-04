Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,488 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Fabrinet worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 353.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of FN opened at $291.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.56 and its 200-day moving average is $222.13. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

