Financial Review: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) & Energie (OTCMKTS:ELED)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) and Energie (OTCMKTS:ELED – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Energie”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $1.03 billion 4.93 $101.88 million $4.56 43.01 Energie N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Energie.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ESCO Technologies and Energie, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Energie 0 0 0 0 0.00

ESCO Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $187.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.39%. Given Energie’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energie is more favorable than ESCO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Energie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 11.01% 10.56% 7.20% Energie N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Energie shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Energie on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The Utility Solutions Group segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Test & Measurement segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials, filters, antennas, field probes, test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Energie

(Get Free Report)

ExeLED Holdings Inc. designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces. Its products are installed in various settings, including commercial office space, financial trading floors, health care facilities, museums, schools, restaurants, retail stores, and other public locations. ExeLED Holdings Inc. sells its products through third-party sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Energie Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ExeLED Holdings Inc. in November 2015. ExeLED Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.