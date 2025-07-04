Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.71 and traded as high as $53.27. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 25,904,774 shares traded.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,005,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,471,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,056,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,215.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,726,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,427,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,621,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,160,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 953,091 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,067,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $773,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

