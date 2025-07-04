First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.95 and traded as high as C$18.30. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 253,796 shares traded.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital REIT is a developer, owner and operator of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada’s populated centres. The company’s focus is on creating thriving neighbourhoods that create value for businesses, residents, communities and investors.

