First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.